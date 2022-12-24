Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

