ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Critical Analysis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Symbotic and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75

Symbotic presently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. ESAB has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than ESAB.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 10.29 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.04 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Symbotic and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symbotic beats ESAB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

