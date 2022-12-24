Ergo Price Down 4.5% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007479 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $80.39 million and approximately $719,139.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00389524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00845406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00609533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00264605 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,841,113 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.