EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.88

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00005225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $948.66 million and approximately $50.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007553 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026725 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,077,886,229 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
