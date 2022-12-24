Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 48,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 75,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Entera Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,796.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

