Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $350.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $293.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

