Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.36

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and traded as high as $38.28. Enova International shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 110,483 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Enova International by 31.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Enova International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.