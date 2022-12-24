Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.36

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and traded as high as $38.28. Enova International shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 110,483 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Enova International by 31.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Enova International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

