Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.31. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 65,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

