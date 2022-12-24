ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Down 2.6%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 6.41 and last traded at 6.41. Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 3,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.58.

ENEOS Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.10.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

