Enegra (EGX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.73 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $173.31 or 0.01028802 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.73 billion and approximately $1.95 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.17729006 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,960,165.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

