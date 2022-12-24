Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Holdings Lowered by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Endava were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Endava by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

