ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32231357 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

