Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $367.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

