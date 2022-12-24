Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and approximately $35,732.50 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,652,998 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

