Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,511 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Elastic worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. 1,434,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

