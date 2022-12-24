Eastern Bank Sells 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.43. 1,376,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

