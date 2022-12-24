Eastern Bank Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.43. 1,376,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

