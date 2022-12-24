Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.