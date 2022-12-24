Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after buying an additional 760,101 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

