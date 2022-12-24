Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average of $329.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

