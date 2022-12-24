Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 7,386 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 186,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

