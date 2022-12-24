Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 134 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

EMR opened at $95.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

