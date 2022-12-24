Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

