Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

