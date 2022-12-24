Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,059 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,164,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

