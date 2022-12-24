EAC (EAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,784.03

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. EAC has a total market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $16,784.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0666328 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,943.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

