Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 5.1 %

TSE:DNG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The company has a market cap of C$110.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

