Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.
Dynacor Group Stock Up 5.1 %
TSE:DNG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The company has a market cap of C$110.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Dynacor Group
