Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $46.71 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 13.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
