Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

