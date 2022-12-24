Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.32. 2,585,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

