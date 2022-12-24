Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

