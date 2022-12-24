Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.51. 1,729,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

