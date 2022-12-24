Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

