Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $59.09. Approximately 806,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,420,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 319.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,162,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

