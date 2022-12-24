Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,641 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $49,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

