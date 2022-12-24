Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Price Tops $0.23

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

