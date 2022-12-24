Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $19.64. Digimarc shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 69,826 shares.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a negative net margin of 184.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

