DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $126.50 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00390085 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021855 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00846111 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097327 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00605911 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00262575 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,894,560,285 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
