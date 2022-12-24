Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

