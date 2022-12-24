Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
