Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 2.1%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.15 ($28.88) and last traded at €27.45 ($29.20). 9,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.05 ($29.84).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

