Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $10.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Denny’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 618,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

