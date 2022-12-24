Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

