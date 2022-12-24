DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0524 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $518.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00115235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00196387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053523 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,679 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

