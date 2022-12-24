Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.53 or 0.05135872 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.70 or 0.29594550 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming."

