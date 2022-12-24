DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.40 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00016779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $90.40 million and approximately $32,816.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,975,440 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.81910933 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,126.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

