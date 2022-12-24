Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.63. 54,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,345,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

