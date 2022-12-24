DAO Maker Price Up 4.3% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $111.35 million and approximately $508,193.20 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

