Dacxi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.88 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $172,417.81 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dacxi has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

