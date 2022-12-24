Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

